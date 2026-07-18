Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,546,742 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 10,216.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,571,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,546,742 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vale worth $40,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 15,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company's stock.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%.The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vale from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VALE

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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