Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 35,047 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,914 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $33,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Paola M. Arbour bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $610,396.50. This trade represents a 17.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 175,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,983.60. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,113,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.44.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $323.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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