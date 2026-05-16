Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 7,315 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of RBC Bearings worth $37,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $574.67.

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RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC opened at $570.05 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $632.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $573.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.45.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. RBC Bearings's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company's product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company's bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

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