Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 83,596 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 865,980 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 83,596 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $125,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.54. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Article title

Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Article title

JPMorgan kept an rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Article title

Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Article title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Neutral Sentiment: UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Article title

UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by a broader risk-off move and weakness in equities, including a selloff in growth/AI-related names that has pushed some investors back toward defensive stocks like PG. Article title

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here