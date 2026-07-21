Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,078 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bread Financial worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 8,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 840 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bread Financial Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:BFH opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $1.18. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Bread Financial's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Bread Financial's payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bread Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 698 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.43 per share, with a total value of $60,328.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,730. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 9,687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $874,929.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,716,735.28. The trade was a 24.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

See Also

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