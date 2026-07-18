Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,427 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 39,125 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $89,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the software maker's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the software maker's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,468,488.75. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,479.26. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.45.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $163.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.06 and a 52-week high of $247.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average is $145.74.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.70 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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