Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,587 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $21,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $738.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total transaction of $173,663.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,778.94. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total value of $621,908.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,738,224.28. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $4,039,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $715.22 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $405.43 and a 12 month high of $760.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $706.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Curtiss-Wright's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is 7.62%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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