Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,273 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Dorman Products worth $30,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Dorman Products by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 417 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

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Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $166.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The firm had revenue of $528.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Dorman Products's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research cut Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Dorman Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DORM

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $97,607.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,924.11. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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