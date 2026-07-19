Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,712 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 99,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of BrightView worth $22,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in BrightView by 25.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 130,041 shares of the company's stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in BrightView by 17.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of BrightView from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BrightView from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on BrightView

BrightView Price Performance

BrightView stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightView

BrightView Inc NYSE: BV is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company's core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView's service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

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