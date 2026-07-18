Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2,280.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478,020 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,373,927 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $109,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank increased its position in Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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