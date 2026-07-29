Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 123,103 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 123,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 676,725 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 154.6% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 70,242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 686.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,176,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $149,083,000 after buying an additional 4,518,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Brixmor Property Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Brixmor Property Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted continued operational strength in the second quarter, including record small-shop occupancy and record signed-but-not-yet-commenced rent, which supports future leasing and cash-flow growth. The company also further increased its 2026 outlook. Brixmor second-quarter results

Management highlighted continued operational strength in the second quarter, including record small-shop occupancy and record signed-but-not-yet-commenced rent, which supports future leasing and cash-flow growth. The company also further increased its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) were $0.58 per share, matching the consensus estimate and improving from $0.56 a year earlier. FFO is a key valuation and cash-flow measure for REIT investors. Brixmor Q2 FFO results

Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) were $0.58 per share, matching the consensus estimate and improving from $0.56 a year earlier. FFO is a key valuation and cash-flow measure for REIT investors. Positive Sentiment: Brixmor declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3075 per share, equivalent to approximately $1.23 annually and a yield of about 3.8%, providing ongoing income support for shareholders. The dividend is payable October 15 to investors of record October 2.

Brixmor declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3075 per share, equivalent to approximately $1.23 annually and a yield of about 3.8%, providing ongoing income support for shareholders. The dividend is payable October 15 to investors of record October 2. Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its price target from $31 to $34, implying additional upside, although it retained a Hold rating. Stifel price-target update

Stifel raised its price target from $31 to $34, implying additional upside, although it retained a Hold rating. Neutral Sentiment: Brixmor’s 2026 EPS guidance is $2.35–$2.37 per share, centered near the $2.36 analyst consensus. The earnings call emphasized the company’s operating outlook and leasing pipeline. Brixmor Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Brixmor’s 2026 EPS guidance is $2.35–$2.37 per share, centered near the $2.36 analyst consensus. The earnings call emphasized the company’s operating outlook and leasing pipeline. Negative Sentiment: Reported second-quarter EPS was $0.24, well below the $0.58 consensus and down from $0.56 a year earlier. Revenue of $354.2 million was essentially in line with estimates and increased 4.3% year over year, but the earnings miss is likely the main reason for the weaker stock performance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brixmor Property Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.82%.The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Further Reading

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