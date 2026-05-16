Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 15,070 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,454 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of NRG Energy worth $95,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,714.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.64 and a 52 week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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