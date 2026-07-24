Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,653 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $651.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $541.00 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $636.62 and its 200 day moving average is $714.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $787.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

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About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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