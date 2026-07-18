Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 573,885 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,430 shares of the company's stock after selling 573,885 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Dollar General worth $133,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock worth $3,625,822,000 after purchasing an additional 412,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,727,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock worth $832,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock worth $754,857,000 after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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