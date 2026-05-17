Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 912,570 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,407 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 912,570 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $393.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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