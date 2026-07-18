Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 170,083 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of FormFactor worth $38,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,683 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 43,978.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,710 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,570 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,495 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,268.77. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,442,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,805,088.45. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.4%

FORM opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 121.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $160.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial upgraded FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.45.

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FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

See Also

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