BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Purchased by Guardian Partners Inc.

Guardian Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,177 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. Guardian Partners Inc.'s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8,320.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the mining company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. Zacks Research cut shares of BHP Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus set a $95.00 price target on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.00.

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BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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