BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 51,915 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in InterDigital by 186.8% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.66. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.06 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.InterDigital's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,698,271.70. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,553.76. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,695,109. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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