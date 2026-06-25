BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 47,559 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in DexCom were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $296,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,917,918.76. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $128,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,034,969.15. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 46,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.2%

DXCM opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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