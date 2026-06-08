BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,419 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,756 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $103.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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