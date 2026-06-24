BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,319 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 30,413 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 753,072 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $68,688,000 after buying an additional 212,971 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 25,798 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,149,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $105,014,000 after acquiring an additional 73,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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