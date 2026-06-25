BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.08 Million Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7%

EL stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of -118.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Estee Lauder Companies

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

See Also

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