BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.12 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ONEOK Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:OKE opened at $87.28 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. ONEOK's payout ratio is presently 76.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Weiss Ratings raised ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.88.

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ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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