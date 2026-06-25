BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,950 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Datadog were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company's stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $222.65 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. New Street Research set a $260.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $9,551,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,651,610.85. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total transaction of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,073.60. This represents a 88.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,455,364 shares of company stock worth $306,341,930. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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