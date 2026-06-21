BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $41.29 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 185.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,944 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $41,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Creek Drive Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 754.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,321 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 52,379 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,971.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,831.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,420.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $489.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,855,938.68. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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