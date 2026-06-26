BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $721,000 Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,855 shares of the company's stock after selling 352,123 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Carnival were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Carnival by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 121,106 shares of the company's stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,693 shares of the company's stock worth $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,413 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Carnival by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 24,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 276,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Carnival by 2,954.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 19,851,000 shares of the company's stock worth $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Carnival News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carnival’s Q2 results showed record quarterly performance, with earnings of $0.41 per share topping expectations and revenue up year over year, while management pointed to strong bookings, record deposits and disciplined cost control as signs that underlying demand remains solid.

Carnival’s Q2 results showed record quarterly performance, with earnings of $0.41 per share topping expectations and revenue up year over year, while management pointed to strong bookings, record deposits and disciplined cost control as signs that underlying demand remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive on the long-term story, with Jefferies reiterating a Buy rating and a $35 target, and other market coverage highlighting upside potential if Carnival can sustain its strong cruise demand. Article: Carnival faces near-term headwinds, but long-term outlook remains intact, says Jefferies

Analyst commentary remains constructive on the long-term story, with Jefferies reiterating a Buy rating and a $35 target, and other market coverage highlighting upside potential if Carnival can sustain its strong cruise demand. Neutral Sentiment: The company also expanded its surplus meal donation program to the Dominican Republic, a positive corporate responsibility move, but one that is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings or the stock price. Article: Carnival Corporation Expands Surplus Meal Donation Program to the Dominican Republic

The company also expanded its surplus meal donation program to the Dominican Republic, a positive corporate responsibility move, but one that is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings or the stock price. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still worried about guidance, as Carnival lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook and flagged softer back-half yields tied to temporary Europe disruption and extreme geopolitical volatility affecting bookings.

Investors are still worried about guidance, as Carnival lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook and flagged softer back-half yields tied to temporary Europe disruption and extreme geopolitical volatility affecting bookings. Negative Sentiment: Analysts also noted ongoing headwinds from debt, fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty, while one UBS note suggested the company may not benefit much from any booking improvement this year.

Analysts also noted ongoing headwinds from debt, fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty, while one UBS note suggested the company may not benefit much from any booking improvement this year. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines about guest altercations and bans at the end of cruises add some noise, but they are more of a reputational concern than a major financial driver.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,620.19. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,195. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carnival from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Carnival's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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