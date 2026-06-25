BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $969,000 Holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in SEA were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Andra AP fonden raised its position in SEA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Y. Ma sold 176,719 shares of SEA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $15,473,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 895,364 shares in the company, valued at $78,398,071.84. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,635,217 shares of company stock valued at $144,380,260. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SE shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SE opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business's fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.79. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company's revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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