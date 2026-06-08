BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $4.94 Million in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.11% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,266 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.18.

View Our Latest Report on LEU

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

LEU stock opened at $161.69 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.57. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $133.00 and a 12-month high of $464.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.40%.Centrus Energy's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Further Reading

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