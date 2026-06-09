BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,796 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 184,854 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HPE opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,385.08. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here