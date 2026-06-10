BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,173 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,247,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $551,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,019,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,599,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $354,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $156,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,516 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,239 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

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Uranium Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uranium Energy this week:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

UEC stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price objective on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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