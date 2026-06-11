BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 12,368 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,368 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company's stock worth $184,380,000 after buying an additional 746,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $109,766,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,934 shares of the company's stock worth $115,569,000 after buying an additional 460,372 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $79,665,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $182.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $121.06 and a 52-week high of $311.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average is $163.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.Molina Healthcare's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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