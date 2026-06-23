BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 158,796 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 158,796 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $180.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.02 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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