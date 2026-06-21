BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 266,856 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,223 shares of the company's stock after selling 266,856 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.11% of APA worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of APA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 52,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore lifted their target price on APA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their target price on APA from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APA

Insider Transactions at APA

In other APA news, VP Mark D. Maddox sold 9,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $392,392.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,675,072.40. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.33. APA Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. APA's payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Key Stories Impacting APA

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates across multiple periods for APA, including FY2026, FY2027 and several quarterly forecasts, signaling improved expectations for the company’s profitability. APA analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates across multiple periods for APA, including FY2026, FY2027 and several quarterly forecasts, signaling improved expectations for the company’s profitability. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks feature highlighted that APA has gained 63% over the past year, citing stronger execution, Permian strength and potential upside from Suriname as reasons the market may be catching on. APA gains 63% in a year article

A Zacks feature highlighted that APA has gained 63% over the past year, citing stronger execution, Permian strength and potential upside from Suriname as reasons the market may be catching on. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the stronger outlook, Zacks kept a Hold rating, suggesting analysts see some upside but not enough to turn fully constructive yet. Zacks Hold rating article

Despite the stronger outlook, Zacks kept a rating, suggesting analysts see some upside but not enough to turn fully constructive yet. Neutral Sentiment: The same commentary noted offsetting risks, including debt, exposure to Egypt and commodity-price volatility, which may be limiting enthusiasm and helping explain why the shares have been choppy. Risks commentary article

About APA

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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