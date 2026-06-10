BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $1.85 Million Position in Chewy $CHWY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 295.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,622,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171,325 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,196,146 shares of the company's stock worth $407,948,000 after buying an additional 5,564,803 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $221,815,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,197 shares of the company's stock worth $262,974,000 after buying an additional 2,654,496 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $219,289.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $108,032.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,248. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 95,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Chewy has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Chewy had a return on equity of 53.48% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chewy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Chewy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Chewy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Trending Headlines about Chewy

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive: William Blair’s Dylan Carden reiterated a Buy rating, arguing Chewy’s shares are undervalued and that the company has structural margin upside and long-term free cash flow potential. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains supportive: William Blair’s Dylan Carden reiterated a rating, arguing Chewy’s shares are undervalued and that the company has structural margin upside and long-term free cash flow potential. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying more than 25,000 call options, which can signal speculation that CHWY could move higher around earnings.

Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying more than 25,000 call options, which can signal speculation that CHWY could move higher around earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews note that Chewy is set to report before the market open, making the upcoming earnings release the main near-term catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Multiple previews note that Chewy is set to report before the market open, making the upcoming earnings release the main near-term catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also highlights investor debate over Chewy’s valuation, AI spending, and veterinary clinic expansion, suggesting the market is waiting to see whether those investments can drive better growth and margins. Article Title

Coverage also highlights investor debate over Chewy’s valuation, AI spending, and veterinary clinic expansion, suggesting the market is waiting to see whether those investments can drive better growth and margins. Negative Sentiment: The stock has fallen sharply over the past year, and recent commentary says Chewy was “mashed” in May after CEO comments sounded cautious about consumer demand, reinforcing worries about near-term growth. Article Title

The stock has fallen sharply over the past year, and recent commentary says Chewy was “mashed” in May after CEO comments sounded cautious about consumer demand, reinforcing worries about near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street has been cutting price targets ahead of earnings, reflecting lower confidence that CHWY will quickly reaccelerate. Article Title

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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