BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,480 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 55,659 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 0.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $79,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.82. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $34,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,803,048 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,486,109.28. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here