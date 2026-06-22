BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,545 shares of the company's stock after selling 335,108 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 115,813 shares of the company's stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 50,238 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company's stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company's stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.85 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $351.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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