BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,994 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,715 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $345.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $309.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $276.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $232.10 and a 1 year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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