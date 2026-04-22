Bingham Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Broadcom accounts for 3.1% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6%

AVGO stock opened at $402.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm's fifty day moving average is $335.72 and its 200 day moving average is $346.14. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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