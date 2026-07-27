BioAge Labs, Inc. $BIOA Shares Sold by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,811 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,090 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.60% of BioAge Labs worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioAge Labs by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 171,426 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BioAge Labs by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 226,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 173,388 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in BioAge Labs by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000.

Get BioAge Labs alerts: Sign Up

BioAge Labs Price Performance

BioAge Labs stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $967.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.61. BioAge Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock's 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. BioAge Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.40% and a negative net margin of 871.75%. Research analysts anticipate that BioAge Labs, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIOA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioAge Labs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIOA

BioAge Labs Profile

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BioAge Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BioAge Labs wasn't on the list.

While BioAge Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here