Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,589 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC's holdings in Biogen were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Biogen by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Biogen by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,552 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company's stock.
Biogen Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.33. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $205.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.
Biogen News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Biogen said its Phase 2 CELIA study of diranersen (BIIB080), a tau-targeting Alzheimer’s drug, showed robust reductions in tau pathology and signals of slowed cognitive decline, prompting the company to advance the program into late-stage development. Topline Results from Phase 2 CELIA Study of Diranersen (BIIB080): First Study to Show Reduction in Tau Pathology and Cognitive Benefit in Patients with Early Alzheimer’s Disease
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its price target to $250, while Oppenheimer raised its target to $300 and Evercore initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, reinforcing optimism around Biogen’s valuation and pipeline. Goldman’s Richter Reiterates Buy on Biogen as Leqembi Outperforms and Price Target Rises from $238 to $250 Oppenheimer raises Biogen price target to $300 from $275, maintains Outperform rating
- Positive Sentiment: Biogen completed its $5.3 billion acquisition of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, adding commercial products SYFOVRE and EMPAVELI and potentially improving near-term growth prospects. Biogen Completes Acquisition of Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious, saying mixed Alzheimer’s data and pipeline uncertainty still create a balanced risk/reward profile despite the recent rally. Biogen: Hold Rating Reiterated as Pipeline Concerns Offset Leqembi Growth; $196 Price Target Maintained
- Negative Sentiment: The CELIA study missed its primary endpoint, and a law firm has already announced an investigation into possible securities-law issues tied to the stock’s move after the data release, which could add headline risk. Investigation Alert: Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Under Scrutiny - Contact Levi & Korsinsky for Details
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.62.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BIIB
Biogen Company Profile
(Free Report
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Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.
The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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