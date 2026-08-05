BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,513 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of BioNTech worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. GSK plc acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $84,711,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,578,094 shares of the company's stock worth $150,235,000 after purchasing an additional 474,796 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BioNTech by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 451,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BioNTech by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,544,000 after purchasing an additional 444,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $41,656,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioNTech from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.12.

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BioNTech Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.26. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. BioNTech's revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

More BioNTech News

Here are the key news stories impacting BioNTech this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioNTech maintained a strong financial position, ending the quarter with €16.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments. This gives the company substantial flexibility to fund its research programs despite ongoing operating losses. BioNTech Second-Quarter 2026 Results

BioNTech maintained a strong financial position, ending the quarter with €16.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments. This gives the company substantial flexibility to fund its research programs despite ongoing operating losses. Positive Sentiment: The oncology pipeline advanced, with 14 ongoing pivotal trials, six pivotal-trial starts during 2026 and three late-stage data readouts expected later this year. Pumitamig also showed encouraging first-line lung-cancer results across PD-L1 expression levels. BioNTech Pipeline Update

The oncology pipeline advanced, with 14 ongoing pivotal trials, six pivotal-trial starts during 2026 and three late-stage data readouts expected later this year. Pumitamig also showed encouraging first-line lung-cancer results across PD-L1 expression levels. Neutral Sentiment: BioNTech appointed Guido Oelkers, currently CEO of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, to succeed co-founder Ugur Sahin as CEO by February 1, 2027, at the latest. The leadership change could bring commercial expertise, but its effect on execution remains uncertain. BioNTech CEO Succession

BioNTech appointed Guido Oelkers, currently CEO of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, to succeed co-founder Ugur Sahin as CEO by February 1, 2027, at the latest. The leadership change could bring commercial expertise, but its effect on execution remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 59.5% year over year to approximately $166.4 million, below the $180.2 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was a loss of $2.53, missing expectations for a $2.40 loss, while the company continued to report substantial research and development spending. BioNTech Q2 Earnings

Second-quarter revenue fell 59.5% year over year to approximately $166.4 million, below the $180.2 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was a loss of $2.53, missing expectations for a $2.40 loss, while the company continued to report substantial research and development spending. Negative Sentiment: BioNTech cut its 2026 revenue guidance to €1.6 billion–€1.9 billion, below market expectations of roughly $2.5 billion. The reduction reflects softer-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine demand and the timing of milestone-related revenue, signaling continued difficulty replacing pandemic-era sales. BioNTech Lowers 2026 Sales Outlook

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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