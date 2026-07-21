BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. BioNTech accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.05% of BioNTech worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,578,094 shares of the company's stock worth $150,235,000 after acquiring an additional 474,796 shares in the last quarter. GSK plc bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,711,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,800,000 after acquiring an additional 77,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,544,000 after acquiring an additional 444,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 492,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioNTech news, COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $5,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 399,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,156,226.72. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company's stock.

BioNTech Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 8.74. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $124.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.42 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 44.39%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.12.

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About BioNTech

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report).

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