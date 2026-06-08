BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,135 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.12% of BioNTech worth $25,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,647,091 shares of the company's stock worth $359,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in BioNTech by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,578,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,235,000 after acquiring an additional 474,796 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in BioNTech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 589,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BioNTech by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,544,000 after acquiring an additional 444,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in BioNTech by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 492,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BioNTech

In other news, COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $5,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 399,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,156,226.72. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 19.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BioNTech to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioNTech from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on BNTX

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $88.08 on Monday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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