BIP Wealth LLC Sells 4,665 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BIP Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,491 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 175,274 shares of company stock worth $46,621,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several commentators argue Amazon’s current valuation looks attractive after the sell-off, with its P/E near multi-year lows and earnings growth still intact. Article Title

Several commentators argue Amazon’s current valuation looks attractive after the sell-off, with its P/E near multi-year lows and earnings growth still intact. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlighted Amazon as one of the hyperscalers positioned to benefit as heavy AI capex eventually translates into stronger free cash flow, improving the long-term risk/reward profile. Article Title

Market coverage highlighted Amazon as one of the hyperscalers positioned to benefit as heavy AI capex eventually translates into stronger free cash flow, improving the long-term risk/reward profile. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s AI chip strategy drew attention, with a report suggesting Trainium and Inferentia could evolve into a broader external compute business, creating another growth avenue beyond AWS. Article Title

Amazon’s AI chip strategy drew attention, with a report suggesting Trainium and Inferentia could evolve into a broader external compute business, creating another growth avenue beyond AWS. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports emphasized that Amazon Web Services revenue is accelerating, while AI demand and new business opportunities inside Amazon’s delivery network could support future growth. Article Title

Analysts and media reports emphasized that Amazon Web Services revenue is accelerating, while AI demand and new business opportunities inside Amazon’s delivery network could support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Amazon joining a broader big-tech AI spending spree underscored the company’s scale and strategic importance, but also reminded investors that capex remains elevated and will pressure near-term free cash flow. Article Title

Coverage of Amazon joining a broader big-tech AI spending spree underscored the company’s scale and strategic importance, but also reminded investors that capex remains elevated and will pressure near-term free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: One report framed Amazon as a “loser” in the AI infrastructure transfer, arguing hyperscalers are funding chipmakers’ growth while absorbing heavy cash burn themselves. Article Title

One report framed Amazon as a “loser” in the AI infrastructure transfer, arguing hyperscalers are funding chipmakers’ growth while absorbing heavy cash burn themselves. Negative Sentiment: Investors also continued to digest Amazon’s plan to issue $25 billion in new debt to fund AI infrastructure, which may raise concerns about balance-sheet pressure and returns on investment. Article Title

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $247.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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