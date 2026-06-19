Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,575 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $896,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 0.9% of Birchwood Financial Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,106,111 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $178,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,690 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.65.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $203.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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