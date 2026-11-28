Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,718,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,021,209 shares during the period. Birkenstock accounts for 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 7.71% of Birkenstock worth $444,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 1,161.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 836 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. Williams Trading lowered shares of Birkenstock from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Birkenstock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.78. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $50.73.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock is a footwear company with roots in Germany that traces its shoemaking history to 1774. The company is known for its contoured footbed, which is designed to support the shape of the foot and is a defining feature of many of its products. Its product range includes sandals, clogs, shoes, boots and other footwear, along with related accessories and care products. Birkenstock designs and sells products under its own brand through wholesale partners, company-operated stores and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report).

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