BIT Capital GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,321 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 365,684 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 3.3% of BIT Capital GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BIT Capital GmbH owned about 0.19% of Datadog worth $89,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Trading Down 3.9%

DDOG opened at $234.11 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 616.10, a P/E/G ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total transaction of $3,041,836.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,755,472.59. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 21,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $5,745,327.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares in the company, valued at $136,194,405.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,161,526 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,007. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price objective on Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.69.

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Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Datadog latest report

Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Software sector rebound report

Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Bank of America conference transcript

Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC insider filing

Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said insiders sold about $90 million of Datadog shares over the past year, reinforcing concerns that management may see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong run. Datadog insiders sold US$90m of shares suggesting hesitancy

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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