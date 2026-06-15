Black Hills Corporation $BKH Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Free Report) by 318.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,160 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 884.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company's stock.

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Black Hills Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BKH stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Black Hills Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $769.19 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Black Hills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Black Hills

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Hills news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $304,969.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,958.92. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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