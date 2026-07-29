Black Hills Corporation $BKH Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 23,687 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Black Hills were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 44.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. Black Hills Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.79 and a 52 week high of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills's dividend payout ratio is 73.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $304,969.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,958.92. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Black Hills from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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