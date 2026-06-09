Black Swift Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 233.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $311.07 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Autonomous Res cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was highlighted in a Zacks article as a stock to watch thanks to its earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s underlying fundamentals.

JPMorgan was highlighted in a Zacks article as a stock to watch thanks to its earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s underlying fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is helping lead a tokenized-deposit initiative with other major banks, a move aimed at competing with stablecoins and modernizing payments infrastructure over the next few years.

JPMorgan is helping lead a tokenized-deposit initiative with other major banks, a move aimed at competing with stablecoins and modernizing payments infrastructure over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: The firm is also involved in high-profile advisory and financing work, including Carlsberg’s planned India IPO and a SpaceX-related investor roadshow, which underscores JPMorgan’s strength in investment banking and capital markets.

The firm is also involved in high-profile advisory and financing work, including Carlsberg’s planned India IPO and a SpaceX-related investor roadshow, which underscores JPMorgan’s strength in investment banking and capital markets. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s research desk turned cautious on the broader market, warning of an imminent pullback after recent volatility. That view reflects macro risk rather than a direct hit to JPMorgan’s business, but it can still weigh on bank shares if investors turn defensive.

JPMorgan’s research desk turned cautious on the broader market, warning of an imminent pullback after recent volatility. That view reflects macro risk rather than a direct hit to JPMorgan’s business, but it can still weigh on bank shares if investors turn defensive. Neutral Sentiment: News that JPMorgan is shopping 15% yield debt for a Trump-backed oil driller highlights its active role in leveraged finance, but the headline is more about deal activity than an immediate earnings catalyst.

News that JPMorgan is shopping 15% yield debt for a Trump-backed oil driller highlights its active role in leveraged finance, but the headline is more about deal activity than an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Broader macro headlines about rising rate-hike bets, Treasury weakness, and renewed Middle East tensions may be pressuring financial stocks by increasing volatility and risk aversion.

Broader macro headlines about rising rate-hike bets, Treasury weakness, and renewed Middle East tensions may be pressuring financial stocks by increasing volatility and risk aversion. Negative Sentiment: Crypto-related commentary around Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan has also added noise, with critics pushing back on the bank’s stance toward digital-asset firms and stablecoin rewards.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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